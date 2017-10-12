The Windsor Craft Beer Festival celebrates five years this Friday and Saturday.

“We have a lineup of brewers with a few old favourites and a few new and exciting breweries that are only attending the Windsor Craft Beer Festival,” explains Adriano Ciotoli, one of the festival organizers and co-owner of WindsorEats. “Brewers are bringing special one-off brews that can only be tasted at this event.”

Since the festival began five years ago, the craft beer scene in Windsor Essex has grown significantly. At the time, there was only one craft brewer in the region. The festival helped bring a sense of excitement to the craft beer scene and now there are nearly 12 local brewers.

The event has been a great success since it’s inception and organisers say this year doesn’t look like it will be any exception.

“Tickets have been selling since last year’s event ended,” says Ciotoli. “Saturday has been a sell out for the last 2 years and we anticipate it doing so again this year.”

Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.windsorbeerfestival.com.