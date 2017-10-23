Windsor ComiCon is set to return to The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor next year.

Taking place the weekend of September 29th and 30th 2018, the 4th installment will witness a change in leadership advancing Colin Douglas to the role of President and Jeremy Renaud to that of General Manager.

For Douglas, a long time collector of comic books and action figures who is known in the fan community as the promoter behind TFcon (tfcon.ca); the world’s largest fan-run Transformers convention held annually in both Canada and the US as well as the Ontario Collectors Con (ontariocollectorscon.com), ‘80s Toy Expo and Action Figure Expo that he produces every year (in Mississauga, Ontario), believes the timing and change in leadership is right.

“Based on Jeremy’s experience on the show since its inception, relationships with local businesses, democratic leadership style and passion for the industry, he was the ideal choice,” says Douglas. “We will continue to work very closely together on ComiCon.”

Planning for 2018 has already commenced. Renaud and Douglas are currently planning out potential 2018 guests.