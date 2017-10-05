Bike Windsor Essex is inviting residents who ride bicycles to participate in one or more one-hour bike rides to experience current cycling infrastructure and existing bike parking.

Following each ride there will be a picnic in a park or stop at a local patio for soup and scones and a discussion about what you would like to see for a future bike friendly city.

They will take place on five Saturdays and Sundays in October from 11am to 1pm.

The first takes place on October 7th from the Bike Hub at 101 University West.

Information for future rides can be found on their website.