Western Secondary School Pumpkinfest returns this weekend.

The annual craft show features more than 100 vendors will be offering a wide array of seasonal decorations and crafts along with a variety of wonderful gift ideas for the approaching holidays.

There is free parking and no admission charge. Food and refreshments will also be available for sale. All Pumpkinfest profits are used to support students activities.

The fun runs both Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm and is free to enter. More information can be found on their website.