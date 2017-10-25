Mostly CloudyNow
9 °C
48 °F
Partly CloudyWed
8 °C
48 °F		ClearThu
12 °C
53 °F		RainFri
17 °C
62 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday October 25th, 2017

Posted at 1:47pm

Crime
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Windsor Police arrested a wanted London man in Windsor.

Police say that on Tuesday October 24, 2017 members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad were in Windsor in search of a man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants involving firearms.

At approximately 4pm officers located the male at a residence in the 3500 block of Sandwich Street.

He was arrested without incident.

Justin Menmuir, an 18 year old with ties to London, Ontario, faces two counts of careless carry of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm without a licence.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.