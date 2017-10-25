Windsor Police arrested a wanted London man in Windsor.

Police say that on Tuesday October 24, 2017 members of the Provincial Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad were in Windsor in search of a man wanted on outstanding arrest warrants involving firearms.

At approximately 4pm officers located the male at a residence in the 3500 block of Sandwich Street.

He was arrested without incident.

Justin Menmuir, an 18 year old with ties to London, Ontario, faces two counts of careless carry of a firearm, and one count of possession of a firearm without a licence.