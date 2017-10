Written by For The Love of Paws:

Walker is a 6-year-old 10lbs Yorkshire Terrier. He is a very sweet little dog who gets along with dogs and cats and everyone he meets. He loves to spend time with his “people “and enjoys running around his backyard. He also loves his toys. He is not 100% house trained but is a fast learner. If you’re looking for a little cuddle bug, Walker is the one.