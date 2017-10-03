The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is thinking about the holiday season and is looking for volunteers to join in the celebrations for Winter Fest 2017.

Winter Fest takes place on Saturday November 25th, 2017, and is comprised of holiday parade, carollers, roasted chestnuts, deep fried pastries, meet ‘n greets with Santa and more.

The festival is inviting volunteers to donate their time, talents, and energy to helping present this great event. Positions for volunteers vary and include helping with the parade and floats, inflatable balloon costumes, mimes, magicians, marching bands and solo acts, as well as general help with set-up and take down of the festival. Volunteers, aged 15+, are welcome to apply. Additionally, high school students are encouraged to participate and earn hours towards their community service involvement.

Volunteer application forms can be downloaded from the festival website at www.winterfestwindsor.com and emailed to [email protected] or faxed to 519-252-6817. Deadline for applications is November 3rd, 2017.