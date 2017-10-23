Vistaprint will be holding a hiring event this Tuesday, October 24th between 3pm to 7pm.

They will be conducting on site interviews for their seasonal production associate roles. Production associates are responsible for sorting, packaging, receiving and shipping a variety of custom-made business and personal items.

Wages start from $14.51 up to $15.50/ hour with three different shift options.

Candidates must be available for full-time and overtime shifts when necessary and general labour experience would be considered an asset.

Anyone interested is asked to call 519-979-4400 to confirm an interview spot. If you cannot attend the hiring event, contact The Job Shoppe or send your resume to [email protected]