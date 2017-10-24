Windsor Police have released a video of suspect puncturing vehicle tires on Sunday.

Police say it happened around 4:30am in the area of Giles Boulevard East beginning at Parent Avenue and continued eastbound onto Ontario Street, ending at Walker Road.

Surveillance video captured the suspect punctured the tires of two vehicles but it is believed that the suspect targeted multiple vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.