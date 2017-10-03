Windsor Police are investigating a robbery in East Windsor.

Police say around 4:40am on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2017 a male entered a convenience store located in the 2600 block of Lauzon Road.

He was wearing a white goalie mask and approached the employee at the front counter. He brandished a knife and demanded cash.

The suspect fled the store with a quantity of cash and was last seen going southbound.

There were no injuries during the incident.

The suspect male is described as male, with a slim build, 5’10-6’0, wearing a beige wind breaker with the hood up, khaki pants, black shoes and a white goalie mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.