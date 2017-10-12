The University of Windsor will confer degrees on more than 1,000 graduating students during two sessions of the University’s 108th Convocation ceremonies this Saturday.

The Fall Convocation schedule begins at 10am when degrees will be conferred on graduating classes (including Graduate Studies) in the faculties of arts, humanities and social sciences; business; education; human kinetics; nursing; science; and law.

At the 3pm session, degrees will be conferred on graduands in the Faculty of Engineering.