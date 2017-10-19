UWindsor’s Native Student Alliance has launched a new campaign to remind students and the community to be mindful when choosing a costume.

The Culture Not A Costume campaign is an educational initiative to raise awareness and discussion about cultural appropriation during the Halloween season.

The Alliance says that Halloween costumes based on race, ethnicity, religion or culture promote stereotypes and racism, and they hope to spread the message that although often sold in Halloween costume stores or promoted on such do-it-yourself websites as Pinterest, these types of costumes continue to be a form of oppression against people of marginalized groups.

A Culture Not a Costume Awareness Fair will be held in the CAW Student Centre on Thursday, October 26th from 10am to 4pm.

For more information visit their website.