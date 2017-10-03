The Canada Border Services Agency has charged two commercial truck drivers under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, after 11 foreign nationals were found inside their truck.

Officials say that on September 21, 2017, a driver and co-driver, both residents of Quebec, were returning to Canada at the Ambassador Bridge with a load of produce when they were referred to secondary to verify their declaration.

The men were away for one week and had nothing to declare other than the commercial shipment.

During the examination of the truck, border services officers discovered 11 foreign nationals hiding behind a curtain in the sleeper area of the truck.

The foreign nationals were subsequently refused entry to Canada and returned to the United States.

The drivers, Paul Ngoue-Ngameleu, 42, and Henadez Makia Mbeh, 50, were charged by the CBSA under IRPA with 23 charges each including 11 counts of counselling, 11 counts of misrepresentation and withholding material facts,; and one count of impeding an officer.

They were both released on bail and are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on October 2rd3, 2017.

“CBSA officers are highly trained in interrogation, examination and investigative techniques. This successful interception displays their ability to determine when a secondary examination is required and their commitment to ensuring that our borders are not used for illegal activity,” said Rick Comerford, Regional Director General, Southern Ontario Region, CBSA.