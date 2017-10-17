Two people were arrested after a break in at the self storage facility located at 777 Front Road in LaSalle.

Police say around 2am on Tuesday, October 17th, 2017 they received a tip that two males were seen in the area who maybe involved in the burglary.

Officers were dispatched immediately and converged on the area. A thorough search was conducted for the suspects and some of the stolen property was found propped up against a fence nearby.

Two suspicious males were found in the area and questioned. After further investigation, both males were charged with break and enter.

One of the suspects was held in custody as he was charged with failing to comply with a condition of his previous release.

The investigation is ongoing, and the property owners are being contacted so they can identify and reclaim their belongings.