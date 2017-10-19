If you head to Detroit daily, a reminder that the closure of the tunnel gets underway this Friday at 8pm.

The tunnel will be closed for nine days for ceiling renovations, reopening on October 30th, 2017 at 5:30am.

During the closure, there will be no Transit Windsor Tunnel Bus or Special Event service to Detroit.

The Canada Border Services Agency says that they will be using all available resources to increase staffing levels at alternate border crossings, primarily at the Ambassador Bridge.