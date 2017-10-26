A truck driver has been charged after a fatal six vehicle collision on Highway 401 on July 30th.

The crash happened when a westbound tractor trailer collided with five vehicles which were stopped on the highway due to a e collision. One of the vehicles involved was a Chevrolet Sierra pick-up truck carrying four passengers.

As a result of the collision, two passengers traveling in the pick-up 42-year-old Lacie Brundritt and 14-year-old Kyle Brundritt, of Amherstbur were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released.

Another driver involved in the collision was also transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

As a result of the investigation Manjit Parmar, 52-years-old of Brampton has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle cause bodily harm.