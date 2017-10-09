As part of Fire Prevention Week, Essex Fire and Rescue is holding its annual Open House at all three fire stations this Wednesday, October 11th.

The free event runs from 6pm to 8:30pm and is aimed at raising public awareness about fire prevention by inviting residents to meet local firefighters, check out their trucks and equipment, and ask questions about smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, home escape plans, and any other fire-related concerns.

The stations are located a 55 Alice Street North in Essex, 2610 County Road 12 in Gesto and 25 Centre Street East in Harrow.