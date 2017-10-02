Mostly CloudyNow
Monday October 2nd, 2017

Posted at 7:21pm

Fires
Tecumseh will be holding Open Houses at Station 1 located at 985 Lesperance Road and Station 2 located at 5520 Walker Road every night this week from Monday, October 2nd to Thursday, October 5th.

You can check out the emergency vehicles that service Tecumseh, tour the fire hall and ride in the truck.

Other highlights include, OPP and Ambulance vehicle displays and an opportunity to meet Miss Tecumseh. Union Gas and Essex Power will also be present to provide information regarding overhead powerlines and Ontario One Call “Call or Click Before you Dig”.

The Fire Department will also be collecting can goods at both locations to donate to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Each evening runs from 6pm to 8pm.

