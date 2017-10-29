Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:

Unfortunately we haven’t been able to find the right home for this little guy so would like to feature him as Pet of the Week again. Everyone meet Timmy (aka Timbit), a very playful and curious two-and-a-half year old terrier/lab mix. While Timbit tends to be a bit on the shy side when he first meets new people/dogs, he warms up very quickly. He actually prefers the company of bigger rather than little dogs, and also enjoys swimming! Timmy can get a little nervous if there is too much going on around him but, with a calming voice and soothing hand, he tends to settle quickly. He is an extreme cuddler, loves going for walks (with a sweater if it’s chilly), and enjoys play time and a great game of catch, too! Don’t feel like playing right now? No problem! He will entertain himself with a good chew toy for a while.

Timbit would do best in a home WITHOUT cats or smaller dogs, is fully crate and house trained and must go to a home with a fully fenced-in yard. If you are looking for a great companion look no further, this is your guy!

Timbit’s adoption fee includes all up-to-date vaccines, flea and heartwood treatment, neutering, microchip and six weeks of pet health insurance.