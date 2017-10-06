OvercastNow
Friday October 6th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday October 6th, 2017

Community Events

Windsor Fashion Festival 2017

Friday October 6th, 2017
The Water's Edge Event Centre
Music Events

Deadmau5

Friday October 6th, 2017
Caesars Windsor
Community Events

Breathe Friday Night Flight Club Social – Partner Lyra

Friday October 6th, 2017
Breathe Pilates and Fitness
Charity Events

Red Shoe Society’s Oktoberfest

Friday October 6th, 2017
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
Music Events

Tommy Youngsteen: Springsteen’s “Born in the USA”

Friday October 6th, 2017
The Capitol Theatre
Festivals Events

Oktoberfest

Friday October 6th, 2017
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre

Saturday October 7th, 2017

Food Events

Leamington Farmers’ Market

Saturday October 7th, 2017
194 Eire Street North
Food Events

West Windsor Market

Saturday October 7th, 2017
West Windsor Market
Crafts Events

Intermediate Turning: Winged Bowl

Saturday October 7th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Food Events

Amherstburg Farmers’ Market

Saturday October 7th, 2017
The Little White Church
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Saturday October 7th, 2017
Pelissier and Maden Lane
Food Events

Kingsville Farmers’ Market

Saturday October 7th, 2017
28 Division Street South
Festivals Events

Oktoberfest

Saturday October 7th, 2017
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
Food Events

Amherstburg Farmers’ Market

Saturday October 7th, 2017
The Little White Church
Halloween Events

Reapers Gate

Saturday October 7th, 2017
Reapers Gate

Sunday October 8th, 2017

Crafts Events

Thanksgiving craft and vendor sale and moose lodge breakfast

Sunday October 8th, 2017
Moose lodge 1499
Crafts Events

Beginner Relief Carving: Lighthouse Scene

Sunday October 8th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Community Events

Brunch in the Vineyard

Sunday October 8th, 2017
CREW: Colchester Ridge Estate Winery Inc.
Festivals Events

Oktoberfest

Sunday October 8th, 2017
Heimat Windsor Banquet Centre
Charity Events

Windsor Kin Club Craft Sow

Sunday October 8th, 2017
Moose Lodge
Crafts Events

Breakfast Buffet and crafts

Sunday October 8th, 2017
Moose lodge 1499
Food Events

Belle River Farmers’ Market

Sunday October 8th, 2017
Optimist Park

