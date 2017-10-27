Friday October 27th, 2017
Posted at 12:00pm
Watercolor Pencils
Friday October 27th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Friday Night Lights Free Bike Ride
Friday October 27th, 2017
Willistead Park
Champion’s Rockin Halloween BASH
Friday October 27th, 2017
Champion Karaoke
Park House Ghost Tours: Murder and Mayhem
Friday October 27th, 2017
Park House Museum
The Haunted House On Manning Road
Friday October 27th, 2017
Haunted House on Manning
ARA 39th Annual Art Show & Sale
Friday October 27th, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall
Halloween Themed P.D. Day at Museum Windsor
Friday October 27th, 2017
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Juried Art Show – Your Canada – Celebrating Canada’s 150th
Friday October 27th, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall
Black Donnelly’s – The Truth Lies Six Feet Under
Friday October 27th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Theatre
The ACW Presents: Thriller! Halloween Bowl-a-thon Fundraiser
Friday October 27th, 2017
REVS Rose Bowl
Annual Haunted Greenhouse
Friday October 27th, 2017
Colasanti’s Tropical Garden
Horror Hedgemaze
Friday October 27th, 2017
Colasanti’s Tropical Garden
HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARTY FOR ADULTS
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Royal Canadian Legion Branch 255
Trick or Treat Through Walkerville
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Walkerville Business District
SWYSC Youth Recreational Indoor Soccer League
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Central Park Athletics
Optimist Club of Forest Glade Halloween Costume Party
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Forest Glade Community Centre
O Canada! With Heather Bambrick
Saturday October 28th, 2017
The Capitol Theatre
Village Murder Mystery
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Canadian Transportation Museum & Heritage Village
2017 Windsor Zombie Walk
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
House of Lost Souls presented by Gagnon Haunt
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Inside Halloween Alley
2017 Windsor Zombie Walk
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Dieppe Gardens
Champion’s Rockin Halloween BASH
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Champion Karaoke
Fang-Tastic Trick or Treat Event Presented By Halloween Headquarters
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Tecumseh Mall
Party Under The Pink Harvest Moon
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Lakeside Park Pavilion
The Haunted House On Manning Road
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Haunted House on Manning
Friends of Willistead’s Halloween in the Coach House
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Willistead Manor - The Coach House
LaSalle Vipers Meet and Greet
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Windsor Crossing Premium Outlets
ARA 39th Annual Art Show & Sale
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall
The Ultimate Scare-venger Hunt
Saturday October 28th, 2017
....it's a Surprise
Friends of the Court 2017 Antiques Show and Sale
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Mackenzie Hall
Yoga in the Gallery at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Juried Art Show – Your Canada – Celebrating Canada’s 150th
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall
Trick or Treat at Colasanti’s
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Colasanti's Tropical Gardens
Annual Haunted Greenhouse
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Colasanti’s Tropical Garden
5th Annual Howl’Ween Bash
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Silver Tee Golf & Virtual Gaming Centre
Horror Hedgemaze
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Colasanti’s Tropical Garden
Hallowe’en At Hogwarts
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Knight's of Columbus
Spoontacular Extravaganza
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Safe Treating in the Village
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Chatham-Kent Children's Safety Village
Farmer Pete’s Halloween Extravaganza
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Thiessen Haunted Barn - Leamington, Ontario
5th Annual Rocky Horror Picture Show
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Fang-tastic Halloween Party
Saturday October 28th, 2017
Riverside RCL br255
O Canada! With Heather Bambrick
Sunday October 29th, 2017
The Capitol Theatre
Beginner Scroll Sawing: Pumpkin Wall Hanging
Sunday October 29th, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Circus Sunday Halloween at Breathe
Sunday October 29th, 2017
Breathe Pilates and Fitness
The Haunted House On Manning Road
Sunday October 29th, 2017
Haunted House on Manning
University Players presents “The Dining Room”
Sunday October 29th, 2017
Essex Hall Theatre
ARA 39th Annual Art Show & Sale
Sunday October 29th, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall
Friends of the Court 2017 Antiques Show and Sale
Sunday October 29th, 2017
Mackenzie Hall
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday October 29th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Juried Art Show – Your Canada – Celebrating Canada’s 150th
Sunday October 29th, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall
Trick or Treat at Colasanti’s
Sunday October 29th, 2017
Colasanti's Tropical Gardens
Annual Haunted Greenhouse
Sunday October 29th, 2017
Colasanti’s Tropical Garden
Pumpkinfest 2017
Sunday October 29th, 2017
Western Secondary School
Horror Hedgemaze
Sunday October 29th, 2017
Colasanti’s Tropical Garden
Psychic / Intuitive Development Workshop with Medium David Schultz
Sunday October 29th, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Riverside Optimist Club Pumpkin Decorating
Sunday October 29th, 2017
Average Joes sports Bar
Comment With Facebook