Friday October 20th, 2017

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday October 20th, 2017

Charity Events

Wines of the World

Friday October 20th, 2017
St.Clair Centre for the Arts
Charity Events

Easter Seals “A Trivia Night To Remember”

Friday October 20th, 2017
Central Park Athletics
Halloween Events

The Haunted House On Manning Road

Friday October 20th, 2017
Haunted House on Manning
Community Events

Victorious Women’s Empowerment Conference

Friday October 20th, 2017
The City Church
Arts Events

BookFest Windsor

Friday October 20th, 2017
The Capitol Theatre
Arts Events

ARA 39th Annual Art Show & Sale

Friday October 20th, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall
Arts Events

Fridays Live! Opening Reception for Fall Exhibitions at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Friday October 20th, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Arts Events

Juried Art Show – Your Canada – Celebrating Canada’s 150th

Friday October 20th, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall
Halloween Events

Annual Haunted Greenhouse

Friday October 20th, 2017
Colasanti’s Tropical Garden
Halloween Events

Horror Hedgemaze

Friday October 20th, 2017
Colasanti’s Tropical Garden

Saturday October 21st, 2017

Halloween Events

Spook-tacular Howlll-o-ween Pet Photos

Saturday October 21st, 2017
Halloween Alley
Community Events

SWYSC Youth Recreational Indoor Soccer League

Saturday October 21st, 2017
Central Park Athletics
Crafts Events

Beginner Turning: Wizard Wand

Saturday October 21st, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Community Events

Windsor Model Railroad Club Fall 2017 Open House

Saturday October 21st, 2017
Market Square, 2nd floor
Halloween Events

T2B Halloween Family Spooktacular & 5K9 Doggie Walk

Saturday October 21st, 2017
Malden Park Windsor
Music Events

Life After Fifty Choir Concert

Saturday October 21st, 2017
Life After Fifty
Halloween Events

The Haunted House On Manning Road

Saturday October 21st, 2017
Haunted House on Manning
Community Events

Victorious Women’s Empowerment Conference

Saturday October 21st, 2017
The City Church
Arts Events

BookFest Windsor

Saturday October 21st, 2017
The Capitol Theatre
Arts Events

ARA 39th Annual Art Show & Sale

Saturday October 21st, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall
Arts Events

Juried Art Show – Your Canada – Celebrating Canada’s 150th

Saturday October 21st, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall
Community Events

Windsor Orchid Society Show and Sale

Saturday October 21st, 2017
St. Cyril's Slovak Centre
Arts Events

Triennial Artist Talks at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Saturday October 21st, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Community Events

Mother and Son Superhero Bash

Saturday October 21st, 2017
Holiday Inn & Suites Ambassador Bridge
Charity Events

ACRT Annual Fundraising Gala

Saturday October 21st, 2017
Caboto Club
Community Events

Grand Opening – W.F. Chisholm Branch

Saturday October 21st, 2017
Windsor Public Library - W.F. Chisholm Branch
Arts Events

Windsor Orchid Society Show and Sale

Saturday October 21st, 2017
St. Cyril's Slovak Centre
Halloween Events

Annual Haunted Greenhouse

Saturday October 21st, 2017
Colasanti’s Tropical Garden
Halloween Events

Horror Hedgemaze

Saturday October 21st, 2017
Colasanti’s Tropical Garden
Community Events

Psychic Readings with Medium David Schultz

Saturday October 21st, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Halloween Events

Reapers Gate Final Season

Saturday October 21st, 2017
3150 California Avenue
Halloween Events

Fright Night

Saturday October 21st, 2017
The Old Mill Harrow

Sunday October 22nd, 2017

Community Events

Bike the Bridge

Sunday October 22nd, 2017
Tour de Troit
Crafts Events

The Fundamentals of Segmentation Turning

Sunday October 22nd, 2017
Lee Valley Tools
Halloween Events

All Hallows’ Eve Festival

Sunday October 22nd, 2017
Park House Museum
Community Events

Reiki Level II (Second Degree)

Sunday October 22nd, 2017
White Feather Holistic Arts
Community Events

2017 INTERFAITH SYMPOSIUM

Sunday October 22nd, 2017
CHILDRENS AID SOCIETY
Halloween Events

The Haunted House On Manning Road

Sunday October 22nd, 2017
Haunted House on Manning
Arts Events

BookFest Windsor

Sunday October 22nd, 2017
The Capitol Theatre
Arts Events

ARA 39th Annual Art Show & Sale

Sunday October 22nd, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday October 22nd, 2017
Art Gallery of Windsor
Arts Events

Juried Art Show – Your Canada – Celebrating Canada’s 150th

Sunday October 22nd, 2017
Windsor Crossing Outlet Mall
Music Events

Bach and Sons

Sunday October 22nd, 2017
Heritage Auditorium, University of Windsor
Arts Events

Windsor Orchid Society Show and Sale

Sunday October 22nd, 2017
St. Cyril's Slovak Centre
Halloween Events

Annual Haunted Greenhouse

Sunday October 22nd, 2017
Colasanti’s Tropical Garden
Halloween Events

Horror Hedgemaze

Sunday October 22nd, 2017
Colasanti’s Tropical Garden
Festivals Events

Teutonia Club Oktoberfest

Sunday October 22nd, 2017
Fogolar Furlan Club
Halloween Events

Reapers Gate Final Night

Sunday October 22nd, 2017
3150 California Avenue

