The Town of Tecumseh is in need of snow and leaf angels.

Running from October 31st, 2017, through to March 31st, 2018 the program will match volunteers, known as snow and leaf angels, from the community with seniors and persons with physical disabilities living in the town.

Angels will clear leaves and snow from town sidewalks and driveway entrances for those in need of assistance.

To learn more about the program and how to volunteer, visit the town’s website.