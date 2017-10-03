The Town of Amherstburg has launched a new online engagement platform called “Talk The Burg”.

“The importance of empowering and encouraging our residents to play an active role in shaping the community, cannot be understated,” said Mayor

DiCarlo. “We know our population is largely young families and senior citizens, quite often unable to attend the open house format of consultation; this platform will enable all citizens to play an important part in the process. Council has pledged an open and transparent government and this platform will give each and every resident the ability to speak up and be heard when it comes to any of our future initiatives and Council decisions. As the first community in the region to implement this form of public engagement we continue to be leaders in engaging our residents to have a more effective and efficient local overnment. “

Visit www.talktheburg.ca to sign up and have your say.