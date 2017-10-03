A new initiative to provide pilot bus service with bike transportation between Windsor and Essex County is set to launch.

The “WEBikeBus” pilot is a collaborative partnership project between Southwest Ontario Tourism Corporation and Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island, with support from Bike Windsor Essex, Adventure Bay/WIATC, Best Western Plus Leamington, Kingsville BIA, Point Pelee National Park, Windsor-Essex Pride Fest, WindsorEats and others.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for those 18 and under (plus fees) round-trip to Kingsville or Leamington/Point Pelee, and includes bike transport by truck. Space is limited. An ambassador will be on board to provide passengers with tourism and cycling information, and a bike mechanic will be available for minor/temporary repairs with a donation.

“There’s so much to explore in the county, but no convenient and affordable transportation option to get there with your bike from the city” said Justin Lafontaine, a recognized cycle tourism advocate who is leading the initiative. “People will have the opportunity to spend their afternoons touring local towns, wineries, farms, attractions, greenways, Waterfront Trail and Point Pelee National Park, instead of spending the whole day riding all the way down and then back.”

It takes place on Sundays October 15th and 29th.

Find more information and roues on their website here.