Windsor Fire and Windsor Police are investigating a suspicious fire in the east end.

According to fire officials, it involved a garage at 1515 Arthur and caused damage to the garage structure, a vehicle parked inside, a fence and the rear of the home. A shed and the back of the house next door was also damaged.

A person of interest is listed in critical condition at a London hospital with burns to 35% of their body. A second person is currently in police custody.

Total damage is at $100,000.