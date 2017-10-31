The record rainfall in August resulted in a record number of flooding calls to 311 and a vast increase in the number of requests for basement subsidy support according to the City of Windsor with 6,593 calls storm flooding.

“This latest storm has really solidified the need for individual action to complement the infrastructure work the City has been doing,” said City Engineer Mark Winterton. “We knew storms were getting worse and causing more flooding right across the globe, but I think this storm has really mobilized individuals to take action to be as prepared as possible moving forward.”

In the two months since the August 28th, 2017 flooding event, there have been 3,400 calls to the City for subsidy support; prior to the storm there were 4,500 between 2011 and August 2017.

Top 10 Service Requests – Third Quarter 2017

Storm Flooding

6,593

Dirty Yard Complaint

1,730

Tree Maintenance

1439

Send Information

1000

Rodent Extermination Program

863

Garbage Not Collected

646

Sewer Complaint

534

Tax Inquiry

487

Downspout Disconnect Service

418

Building Condition Complaint

354