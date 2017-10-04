After being open for a few weeks, Sky Zone Windsor will be having a Grand Opening celebration this Friday, October 6th From 4pm to 11pm.

A ribbon cutting will take place at 4pm, followed by the doors opening.

The celebrations include have Booster Juice handing out samples, along with Coke and Powerade will be there. Glitterfly Entertainment will be there face painting and a special appearance from a webbed superhero.

A special guest appearance from a Windsor Express Player to judge our Slam Dunk Contest.

The first 50 people in line will get to fly free for a year, a value over $200 (one per family).