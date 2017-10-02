

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the injury sustained last week by a 22-year-old man in Windsor.

According to investigators, at approximately 9:45pm on Thursday, September 28th, 2017, plainclothes officers with the Windsor Police Service located the man in the parking lot of an apartment building at 333 Glengarry Avenue, who was wanted on outstanding arrest warrants.

There was an interaction, and the man taken into custody and transported to the police station. He was later transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a serious injury.

Two investigators have been assigned to case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.