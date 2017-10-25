Mostly CloudyNow
Wednesday October 25th, 2017

Posted at 4:43pm

City News
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the injury sustained by a 31-year-old man Tuesday night.

According to the SIU, shortly before midnight Windsor Police Service came across a man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

The man fled on foot, and the police officers chased him. They managed to catch up to the man and he was arrested in the backyard of a residence on Vanier Street.

He was later transported to hospital where he was diagnosed with a hand injury.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to this incident.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also appealing for anyone who may have video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

