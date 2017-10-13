The Special Investigations Unit has released the name of the 26-year-old woman who died last month, weeks after an interaction with Windsor Police officers.

The deceased is identified as Marissa Ellis of Chatham.

According to the SIU, around 8pm on Monday, September 4th, 2017 Ellis was arrested by Windsor Police taken to the police station. Police say that she was behaving erratically, and EMS was called and she was transported to hospital.

Ellis was released from hospital the following day, but readmitted on September 10th, 2017.

On September 18, 2017, Ellis was taken off life support, and soon after was pronounced dead.

Two investigators have been assigned to this incident.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.