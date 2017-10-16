The liquidation sales at Sears Canada stores are expected to start on October 19th.

Sears also says that after October 18th, they will no longer be in a position to honour Sears Protection Agreements to customers. Most merchandise normally sold by Sears comes with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty, which will be available to customers directly from the manufacturers as is presently the case.

Refunds on protection agreements will be allowed to customers that have purchased them within the past 30 days per normal procedures. .

Servicing on furniture and mattresses under the Guardsman (Valspar) protection plan will continue to be honoured in accordance with the protection plan documentation provided to customers at time of purchase.

Delivery service will continue to be available until November 30th, 2017.

The Company will continue to accept Sears gift cards and redeem Sears Club Points during the liquidation period. During the liquidation period, all sales will be final and not returnable or exchangeable.

Sears says that it continues to seek a purchaser for the Sears Canada Product Repair Services (PRS) business but the terms upon which an acquirer of that business would provide services to Sears customers are not known at this time.