

A new arch is planned to Welcome people to Olde Sandwich Towne just west of the under constriction roundabout. Once completed a monument of Tecumseh and General Brock will be placed in the centre.

The arch “is envisioned to be complementary to the monument to Tecumseh and General Brock and add to the grandeur of this gateway feature as pedestrians, bicyclists, and motor vehicles find their way into town,” according to a report by Adam J. Coates, a planner with the City of Windsor.

On each side of the street, there is a pedestrian arch with two abutments. On the abutments will be cast bronze plaques/tableaus, and each will each prominently portray a heritage story unique to Sandwich Town.

A report goes to the Planning, Heritage & Economic Development Standing Committee on October 10th to approve the heritage elements. Once approved, a second report will be presented to the committee outlining the costs for the project and seeking final approval.