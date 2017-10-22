There is still plenty of road work underway in the City of Windsor. Each Sunday we will provide an updated list of the current projects underway and the expected completion dates.

Wyandotte Street East:

Between Albert Road and Cadillac will be restricted to one lane in each direction. Pedestrian access will be maintained on one side of the road at all times.

Devon Road:

From Foster to Sydney will be closed for reconstruction until November 17th

Moy Avenue:

From Wyandotte Street East to Riverside Drive will be restricted to local traffic for water main & road rehabilitation until November 30th.



Moy Avenue:

From Shepherd to Tecumseh Road East will be restricted to local traffic for road & water main rehabilitation until November 17th.

Sandwich Roundabout:

Roads will be closed in the vicinity of the new roundabout, which is to be constructed at the intersection of Riverside Drive West, Sandwich Street, University Avenue West and Rosedale Avenue will be closed until December 1st.



E.C. Row Expressway:

Between Banwell Road and Huron Church Road will have periodic lane closures for storm sewer and culvert relining rehabilitation until November 30th.

Marentette Avenue:

Will be closed between Ellis Street East to Hanna Street East for sewer, water main and road reconstruction until October 15th.

Tecumseh Road East:

Will be reduced to one lane in each direction for road & water main rehabilitation from Howard Avenue to Hall Avenue until November 30th.

Cabana Road:

Will be restricted to one lane traffic in east and west directions from Provincial Road to east of Howard Avenue for underground watermain and storm sewer installation, road widening, sidewalk and bike lane pavement until December 2017.

Ouellette Avenue:

From Wyandotte Street to Elliott will be closed to local traffic only until November 30th.

Arthur Road:

Between Seminole and the CNR tracks will be closed for road, sewer and water main reconstruction until November 30th.

Hall Avenue:

Foom Wyandotte Street East to Giles Blvd will be restricted to local traffic for water main & road rehabilitation until November 15th.

Janisse Drive:

Between Wyandotte Street East to Raymond Avenue will be closed for sewer, water main and road reconstruction until November 30th.