Windsor Regional Hospital is warning that repairs and repainting on Goyeau Street could cause some delays for non-emergency vehicles driving to Ouellette campus.

The work to repave the street from Erie Street to Giles is expected to last five to seven days. This will result in a temporary disruption to normal access to the Ouellette campus from the Goyeau side.

The hospital says that they have worked with the City of Windsor to ensure ambulances have an accessible route to the Emergency Department.

They do expect some congestion and frustration for patients and visitors coming to the Ouellette campus, as well as those coming to work.

They’re asking patients, visitors and our own staff who plan on driving to the Ouellette campus to allow a little more time to get to the hospital than they would normally require. We are also asking the public to be patient with road workers and volunteers stationed around the campus who will do their best to direct vehicles to where they can park.