Windsor Police are offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the location of Bryce Hall and the prosecution of those responsible for his disappearance.

According to police, Hall was last seen between the night of Thursday August 3rd, 2017 and the early morning of Friday August 4th,2017 in the area of Tecumseh Road West at Huron Church Road with his 2013 black Ford Fusion.

Police say that he was in the company of two people known to him.

Hall’s vehicle was captured on video in the area of Tecumseh Road West and Church Street at approximately 9:30am on Friday August 4th, 2017 and was recovered at approximately 9pm on Friday August 4th, 2017 in the area of Wear Street and Church Street.

Police located blood stains within the vehicle belonging to Hall and portions of Hall’s identification that were found in another person’s possession during an unrelated investigation on Saturday August 5th, 2017.

Police say tat they have received varying degrees of cooperation from people linked to the investigation.

Since his disappearance Hall has not contacted any friends or family, has not had any social media activity, and has had no bank activity and investigators believe that Bryce Hall may be deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.