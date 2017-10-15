

The Town of LaSalle will be providing refunds to those who purchased advance tickets for Saturday’s October 7th LaSalle Craft Beer Festival that was cancelled due to high winds.

Tickets that were purchased online through Eventbrite will automatically be refunded. The refunds are being processed. Please note that it may take 7 to 10 days to see the refund on your credit card.

Tickets that were purchased at the Vollmer Complex for Saturday’s event will be refunded at the Vollmer Complex with cash. You must produce the original ticket(s) for Saturday to receive a refund. Refunds at the Vollmer Complex will be processed until Tuesday, October 31st.