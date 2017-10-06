Power is back on at the Atlas Tube Centre after an isolated fire in a transformer knocked it out Thursday evening.

Some programs remain affected.

The Lakeshore Canadiens Junior C Hockey game will run as scheduled tonight. All other ice related program are cancelled until Saturday October 7th.

All other programs are cancelled until 12 noon today Friday, October 6th. The walking track will be open at noon.

Individuals who left items behind when evacuated can pick them up today. Individuals with questions regarding events or activities are welcome to contact Lakeshore Recreation Services the Atlas Tube Centre at 519-727-0470 or via email at [email protected]