Windsor Police have made a drug bust.

Police say that on Thursday, October 19th, 2017 officers applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search a residence located in the 1100 block of Campbell Avenue.

At approximately 2:20pm, they executed the search warrant at the residence, and a male subject of the investigation was arrested without incident.

Upon searching the male officers located and seized a quantity of cash and suspected methamphetamine. Officers also searched the residence and located additional drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Items seized include 4.1 grams of methamphetamine, 2.3 grams of crack cocaine, $610, two digital scale and packaging materials.

A 53-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (crack cocaine).