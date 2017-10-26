Windsor Police ESU members who were using a vacant building for a training exercise got more then they expected.

Police say around noon on Wednesday, October 25, 2017, officers arrived at a vacant building located in the 4200 block of Industrial Drive to conduct a training exercise.

Officers entered the locked building using a key provided by the management and immediately heard noises from a utility room. Power to the vacant building had previously been shut off, and the interior of the building was in darkness.

Officers commenced a search and located a male peeking around the corner near the utility room.

Officers talked to the management from the building and confirmed that the man did not have permission to be inside.

Officers located numerous break-and-enter tools in proximity to the man, as well as an extensive amount of damage to the interior of the building. Portions of the ceiling, walls, and plumbing had been removed as it appeared the suspect was attempting to steal copper from the building.

The male was arrested without incident.

Wade Pickersgill, a 40-year-old male from Windsor is charged with: break and enter, mischief/property damage over $5,000 and possession of break and enter tools.