ClearNow
17 °C
63 °F
ClearWed
20 °C
68 °F		ClearThu
21 °C
70 °F		ClearFri
21 °C
70 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Wednesday October 18th, 2017

Posted at 6:54pm

Crime
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

(null)

Last updated: Wednesday October 18th, 7:39pm

A developing police situation in East Windsor had a busy stretch of Tecumseh Road East closed late Wednesday.

Police were called to the area of Tecumseh Road East and George just after 5:30pm for reports of a fight.

At least 8 police vehicles and the emergency services unit are on scene. Police have a business in the area cordoned off.

Tecumseh Road was closed to traffic in both directions, but reopened just after 7:30pm.

More to come…

(null)

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.