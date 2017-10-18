Last updated: Wednesday October 18th, 7:39pm

A developing police situation in East Windsor had a busy stretch of Tecumseh Road East closed late Wednesday.

Police were called to the area of Tecumseh Road East and George just after 5:30pm for reports of a fight.

At least 8 police vehicles and the emergency services unit are on scene. Police have a business in the area cordoned off.

Tecumseh Road was closed to traffic in both directions, but reopened just after 7:30pm.

