Windsor Police have released a picture of suspect in stabbing incident that took place at the end of August as they continue to investigate.

The incident happened around 4:15pm on Thursday, August 31st, 2017 in the area of University Avenue and Louis Avenue.

A 19-year-old male sustained a non-life threatening stab wound to the upper arm.

Investigation revealed they were approached by a male on a bike who was known to them. An argument ensued between the 19-year-old victim and the male which escalated into a fight. The male subsequently stabbed the victim and fled the area on a bike.

The suspect was described as a male, black, light skin, 19-20 years old, 6’0, slim build, wearing black shirt and black pants. He possibly goes by the name of Johnny.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.