Windsor Police have made an arrest after an assault on the Ganatchio Trail Sunday morning.

Police say that around 8am they were called to area of the Ganatchio Trail located east of Little River Road and Riverdale Avenue after reports that a person was being assaulted.

Responding officers located a 75-year-old female victim unconscious.

The victim was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A 21-year-old male from Windsor has been arrested.

Investigators do not believe that there are any other directly related suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.