Police in Chatham-Kent are looking for assistance after a theft from Parks Blueberries

According to police, just before 6pm on Wednesday, September 20th, 2017 an unknown woman entered the business. She arrived in a black Chevrolet Equinox that had a heart shaped sticker in the rear window.

While in the store, she selected various items valued at approximately $100 and placed them into her purse. The woman then exited the store making no attempt to pay for the concealed merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Kevin McCaughley at [email protected] or at 519-436-6600 extension #84918.