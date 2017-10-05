Mostly CloudyNow
18 °C
64 °F
Mostly CloudyThu
22 °C
73 °F		Chance of RainFri
21 °C
70 °F		Partly CloudySat
27 °C
81 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday October 5th, 2017

Posted at 3:06pm

Chatham-Kent
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Police photo

Police in Chatham-Kent are looking for assistance after a theft from Parks Blueberries

According to police, just before 6pm on Wednesday, September 20th, 2017 an unknown woman entered the business. She arrived in a black Chevrolet Equinox that had a heart shaped sticker in the rear window.

While in the store, she selected various items valued at approximately $100 and placed them into her purse. The woman then exited the store making no attempt to pay for the concealed merchandise.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Kevin McCaughley at [email protected] or at 519-436-6600 extension #84918.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.