Windsor Police are investigating a stabbing.

Police say it happened around 9pm on Tuesday, October 17th, 2017 in the area of Church Street and Karl Place.

They say that a 45-year-old male sustained a stab wound during an altercation with a group of people. The male told police that he was walking in the area when they approached him and began assaulting him. A concerned citizen approached the group and confronted them and they began to disperse.

The victim was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.