Windsor Police are investigating a South Windsor pharmacy robbery.

Police say it happened around 5:30pm on Wednesday, October 25th, 2017 in the 3800 block of Dougall Avenue.

They say that two suspects entered the store with their faces partially concealed with clothing. They approached the employees, pushed one to the side, and demanded prescription drugs.

Both fled the store with a quantity of drugs and were last seen getting into the passenger side of an awaiting dark SUV (possibly blue or black) which left westbound through the parking lot.

An employee observed and recorded the licence plate attached to the vehicle as Ontario ADNF833. Investigation on the licence plate revealed that it was reported missing/stolen out of Essex County earlier Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

There were no injuries as a result of this incident.