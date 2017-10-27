A Windsor man is facing charges after he was allegedly caught with a stolen vehicle.

On Friday October 27th around 3am, officers were on routine patrol in the 3600 block of Birch Street when they noticed a suspicious vehicle on the front lawn of a residence, with the driver’s side door wide open.

Officers began to investigate and found that the licence plate attached to the vehicle was stolen. Officers saw a man walking near the vehicle and began questioning his knowledge of the vehicle. Through investigation officers found that the vehicle was stolen and they located some property belonging to the male, including a wallet with his identification. There was also construction equipment and tools in and around the vehicle which are believed to have been stolen. The male was subsequently arrested without incident.

Haoyadihoh Hill, a 35 year old male from Windsor, is facing two counts of possession of stolen property.