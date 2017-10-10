Windsor Police are looking for a suspect after an armed pharmacy robbery.

Police say it happened around noon on Friday, October 6th, 2017 at a pharmacy located in the 4900 block of Wyandotte Street East.

They say that a lone suspect entered the business, approached the pharmacy counter and demanded narcotics. The male was in possession of a long gun and had his identity concealed.

Employees cooperated with the demand and the suspect fled the scene westbound in a grey Ford F150 bearing Ontario plates.

No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.