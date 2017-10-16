Professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians are on the picket line at St. Clair College and 23 other Ontario colleges after talks between the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) and the College Employer Council failed to produce a tentative collective agreement, Sunday.

All full time day classes, evening Continuing Education classes, day and evening apprenticeship classes are suspended until further notice, according to college officials.

The College has reduced its hours of operation for all campuses (Windsor, Chatham, St. Clair College Centre for the Arts, MediaPlex, TD Student Centre) to 8am until 6pm. All buildings will be closed overnight starting at 6pm.

The only exceptions include varsity athletics that are scheduled at the SportsPlex, and the HealthPlex hours of operation will remain as usual.

Despite cancellation of classes, some campus services remain in operation:

On-campus Windsor Family Health Centres remain open during the work stoppage. Main Campus – room 164 – 519-972-2380 St. Clair College Centre for the Arts – room B014 – 519-972-2380 Chatham Campus – room 147 – 519-354-9100 ext. 3800 On campus crisis/emergencies – please dial ext. 4911 in Windsor or ext. 3911 in Chatham

Tutoring

Library

Help Desk

Open Computer Labs

Registration / Financial Aid

Technical support available in the FCEM, CCIP, Tech and Trades (Chatham), Mediaplex, St. Clair College Centre for the Arts, Main Windsor Campus

HealthPlex – normal hours of operation

All Student Representative Council services and Thames Student Incorporated Services will be operating, and its offices and facilities will be open.

Limited Food services will be available as outlined below: Subway will remain open from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Tim Horton’s in the Student Center will remain open from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm. Aramark Cafeteria will be open from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm. The St. Clair College Centre for the Arts Food Services will remain open from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm. Food Services at the Chatham Campus will be available from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm.



For more information, the college has set up a page that answers some frequently asked questions.