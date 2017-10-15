It is the final season for Reapers Gate in South Windsor.

Located at 3150 California Avenue, the scary display features 20 plus rooms, live actors, scary animatronics, creepy props and more. Strobe lights and fog are used throughout the maze.

It runs Sunday October 15th, Saturday October 21st and Sunday October 22nd from 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

A special no scare day takes place on Wednesday, October 18th from 1pm to 6pm.

They ask for non-perishable foods to be donated to Street Help or for monetary donations. Haunt will be cancelled if heavy rain.

Find more information on their Facebook Page.